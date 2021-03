Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 18:38 Hits: 4

Plants grow in two directions: the shoots of plants grow toward the light to make the best use of it, and the roots grow toward the center of the earth into the soil. A team has now been able to describe in detail how the molecular mechanisms work that control these processes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301133837.htm