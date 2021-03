Articles

Where do bodily tissues get their strength? New research provides important new clues to this long-standing mystery, identifying how specialized proteins called cadherins join forces to make cells stick -- and stay stuck -- together. The findings could lead to more life-like artificial tissues and tumor busting drugs.

