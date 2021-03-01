EPA Recognizes Retired NEIWPCC Employee for Outstanding Service

BOSTON – Don Kennedy, retired engineer of the NEIWPCC (formerly known as the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission), was honored recently by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office for outstanding service throughout his career.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality,"said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "It's not every day you come across someone as dedicated as Mr. Kennedy is and I am proud to acknowledge his outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and give him the credit he deserves. Mr. Kennedy's impact will surely continue to make a difference in our region for years to come."

Mr. Kennedy received a 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award for his work providing training and technical assistance to wastewater professionals in New England throughout his many years of employment with NEIWPCC. Mr. Kennedy is well known for his enthusiasm while providing training to the wastewater employees as well as encouraging the younger generation to become involved in the environmental sector through the "Youth and the Environment Program."