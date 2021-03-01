The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wrasses dazzle: How fairy wrasses got their flamboyant colors

With their exuberant colors, fiery personalities and captivating courtship displays, the fairy wrasses are one of the most beloved coral reef fish. Despite this, the evolutionary history of its genus was not well understood - until now. Fairy wrasses diverged in form and color after repeated sea level rises and falls during the last ice age, finds a new study. It employed a novel genome-wide dataset to make this discovery.

