Wrasses dazzle: How fairy wrasses got their flamboyant colors

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 14:35 Hits: 5

With their exuberant colors, fiery personalities and captivating courtship displays, the fairy wrasses are one of the most beloved coral reef fish. Despite this, the evolutionary history of its genus was not well understood - until now. Fairy wrasses diverged in form and color after repeated sea level rises and falls during the last ice age, finds a new study. It employed a novel genome-wide dataset to make this discovery.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301093546.htm