Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

Parcels of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest are illegally being listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, a BBC report found.The listings are found on Facebook’s classified ad service, where people are illegally selling plots of land in indigenous...

