Post-wildfire landslides becoming more frequent in southern California

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 19:38 Hits: 0

Southern California can now expect to see post-wildfire landslides occurring almost every year, with major events expected roughly every ten years, a new study finds. The results show Californians are now facing a double whammy of increased wildfire and landslide risk caused by climate change-induced shifts in the state's wet and dry seasons, according to researchers who mapped landslide vulnerability in the southern half of the state.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225143819.htm