The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Post-wildfire landslides becoming more frequent in southern California

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Southern California can now expect to see post-wildfire landslides occurring almost every year, with major events expected roughly every ten years, a new study finds. The results show Californians are now facing a double whammy of increased wildfire and landslide risk caused by climate change-induced shifts in the state's wet and dry seasons, according to researchers who mapped landslide vulnerability in the southern half of the state.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225143819.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version