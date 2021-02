Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 22:30 Hits: 4

An iceberg the size of New York City broke off from an ice shelf in Antarctica on Friday, about 10 years after scientists started tracking the cracks in the ice.The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) released a statement on Friday describing the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/540844-ice-berg-size-of-nyc-breaks-off-from-antarctica