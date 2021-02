Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

Our use of social media, specifically our efforts to maximize 'likes,' follows a pattern of 'reward learning,' concludes a new study by an international team of scientists. Its findings reveal parallels with the behavior of animals, such as rats, in seeking food rewards.

