Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

Researchers find sea stars' shape plays an important role in their ability to withstand dynamic water forces and remain attached to surfaces. Understanding such shape shifting could help design underwater robots that can similarly adapt to extreme hydrodynamic environments.

