What to do when a mammogram shows swollen lymph nodes in women just vaccinated for COVID

When women undergo breast imaging shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in the arm, their tests may show swollen lymph nodes in the armpit area. Radiologists say that this is usually a normal finding, and if there are no other concerns, no additional imaging tests are needed unless the lymph nodes remain swollen for more than six weeks after vaccination. The team has published an approach to help avoid delays in both vaccinations and breast cancer screening.

