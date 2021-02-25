Study finds short window for donating convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patients

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:34 Hits: 4

The optimal timeframe for donating convalescent plasma for use in COVID-19 immunotherapy, which was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in August 2020, is within 60 days of the onset of symptoms, according to a new study. The research also reveals that the ideal convalescent plasma donor is a recovered COVID-19 patient who is older than 30 and whose illness had been severe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225113407.htm