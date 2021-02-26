The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Exposure to diverse career paths can help fill labor market 'skills gap'

Category: Environment Hits: 9

When Patrick Rottinghaus began college, he had no idea what he wanted to do with his career. He started out as an "Open" major while he explored possibilities. Today, he is helping young people eager to find their place in the world by identifying their strengths and connecting them with careers that match their skill-set, interests and personality. As the father of three children, including a daughter soon to enter high school, he wants to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to succeed as they prepare to enter the modern workforce.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210226135534.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version