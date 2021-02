Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 17:15 Hits: 9

The Biden administration has formally dropped a case seeking to uphold a Trump-era memo easing penalties for companies that accidentally kill birds.By withdrawing the prior administration's appeal, an August decision striking down the 2017 memo will...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/540695-biden-administration-wont-defend-trump-era-relaxation-of-bird