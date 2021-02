Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021

A new study estimates 64 percent of adult COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. may have been prevented if there were less obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and heart failure. The model suggests notable differences by age and race/ethnicity in COVID-19 hospitalizations related to these conditions.

