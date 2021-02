Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 16:33 Hits: 2

The plant that encourages kissing at Christmas is in fact a parasite, and new research reveals mistletoe has an unusual feeding strategy. When two mistletoes invade the same tree, they increase photosynthesis to get the nutrients they need, essentially sharing the tree and causing it less harm.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210223113324.htm