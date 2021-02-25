The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Openly available toolkit to help lab-based coronavirus research

Category: Environment Hits: 4

During the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, laboratories worldwide have pivoted from their usual research to working to identify new COVID-19 drug and vaccine candidates. This experimental work requires access to clinical isolates and systems that allow genetic manipulation of SARS-CoV-2. A new paper reports an openly available SARS-CoV-2 laboratory research toolkit aimed at increasing availability of these materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225143659.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version