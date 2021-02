Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 19:33 Hits: 1

A new study suggests that, while atheists and theists share moral values related to protecting vulnerable individuals, atheists are less likely to endorse values that promote group cohesion and more inclined to judge the morality of actions based on their consequences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210224143306.htm