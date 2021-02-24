The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pushing computing to the edge by rethinking microchips' design

Responding to artificial intelligence's exploding demands on computer networks, researchers in recent years have radically increased the speed and slashed the energy use of specialized AI systems. Now, the researchers have moved their innovation closer to widespread use by creating co-designed hardware and software that will allow designers to blend these new types of systems into their applications.

