Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 13:25 Hits: 2

A team of scientists has detected the presence of a high-energy neutrino in the wake of a star's destruction as it is consumed by a black hole. This discovery sheds new light on the origins of Ultrahigh Energy Cosmic Rays -- the highest energy particles in the Universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225082542.htm