Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 19:35 Hits: 2

The Arctic Ocean's Beaufort Sea has increased its freshwater content by 40% over the past two decades. When conditions change this freshwater will travel to the Labrador Sea off Canada, rather than through the wider marine passageways that connect to seas in Northern Europe. This has implications for local marine environments and global ocean circulation.

