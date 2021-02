Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 13:24 Hits: 2

Scientists have found that known deaths of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales represent a fraction of the true death toll. This comes as the death of a calf and recent sightings of entangled right whales off the southeastern United States raise alarm.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225082449.htm