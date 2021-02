Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:33 Hits: 3

Never before in over 1000 years the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), also known as Gulf Stream System, has been as weak as in the last decades. Researchers compiled proxy data, reaching back hundreds of years to reconstruct the AMOC flow history. They found consistent evidence that its slowdown in the 20th century is unprecedented in the past millennium.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225113357.htm