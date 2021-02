Articles

Victims of the 2017 and 2018 California wildfires are suing former Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) executives, alleging the company neglected to maintain equipment that started the deadly blazes.The complaint was filed in San Francisco Superior...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/540488-california-wildfire-victims-sue-former-pge-executives-for-neglect