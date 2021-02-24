Fighting fit cockroaches have 'hidden strength'

Articles

A new study has discovered that not all cockroaches are equal and 'super athletes' are more likely to win physical mating battles. The researchers scored aggressive interactions and carried out CT-scans. They found that dominant males have larger respiratory systems than submissive males of an identical size. The increased ability to deliver oxygen to their body tissue may enhance the fighting ability of these dominant males, and therefore play a crucial role in sexual selection.

