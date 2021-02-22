Synthesis of a rare metal complex of nitrous oxide opens new vistas for the degradation of a potent greenhouse gas

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

Like its chemical relative carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (N2O) is an important greenhouse gas and the dominant ozone-depleting substance. Strategies for limiting its emissions and its catalytic decomposition with metals are being developed. A study indicates that nitrous oxide can bind to metals similarly to carbon dioxide, which helps to design new complexes with even stronger bonding. This could allow the use of nitrous oxide in synthetic chemistry.

