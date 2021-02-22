The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Synthesis of a rare metal complex of nitrous oxide opens new vistas for the degradation of a potent greenhouse gas

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Like its chemical relative carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (N2O) is an important greenhouse gas and the dominant ozone-depleting substance. Strategies for limiting its emissions and its catalytic decomposition with metals are being developed. A study indicates that nitrous oxide can bind to metals similarly to carbon dioxide, which helps to design new complexes with even stronger bonding. This could allow the use of nitrous oxide in synthetic chemistry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210222124602.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version