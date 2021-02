Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 17:46 Hits: 1

The reintroduction of 32 bobcats to an island off the coast of Georgia more than three decades ago created an ideal experiment to examine the accuracy of a genetic-modeling technique that predicts extinction of isolated wildlife populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210222124605.htm