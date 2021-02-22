Genomic insights into the origin of pre-historic populations in East Asia

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

East Asia today harbors more than a fifth of the world's population and some of the most deeply branching modern human lineages outside of Africa. However, its genetic diversity and deep population history remain poorly understood relative to many other parts of the world. In a new study, researchers analyzes genome-wide data for 166 ancient individuals spanning 8,000 years and 46 present-day groups, and provides insights into the formation of East Asian populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210222124643.htm