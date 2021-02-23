The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spintronics: New production method makes crystalline microstructures universally usable

New storage and information technology requires new higher performance materials. One of these materials is yttrium iron garnet, which has special magnetic properties. Thanks to a new process, it can now be transferred to any material. Developed by physicists, the method could advance the production of smaller, faster and more energy-efficient components for data storage and information processing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210223110721.htm

