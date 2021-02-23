Spintronics: New production method makes crystalline microstructures universally usable

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 16:07 Hits: 1

New storage and information technology requires new higher performance materials. One of these materials is yttrium iron garnet, which has special magnetic properties. Thanks to a new process, it can now be transferred to any material. Developed by physicists, the method could advance the production of smaller, faster and more energy-efficient components for data storage and information processing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210223110721.htm