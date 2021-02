Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 18:55 Hits: 1

Since astronomers captured the bright explosion of a star on February 24, 1987, researchers have been searching for the squashed stellar core that should have been left behind. A group of astronomers using data from NASA space missions and ground-based telescopes may have finally found it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210223135533.htm