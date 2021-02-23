The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New material is next step toward stable high-voltage long-life solid-state batteries

Category: Environment Hits: 2

A team of researchers designed and manufactured a new sodium-ion conductor for solid-state sodium-ion batteries that is stable when incorporated into higher-voltage oxide cathodes. This new solid electrolyte could dramatically improve the efficiency and lifespan of this class of batteries. A proof of concept battery built with the new material lasted over 1000 cycles while retaining 89.3% of its capacity--a performance unmatched by other solid-state sodium batteries to date.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210223110353.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version