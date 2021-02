Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 16:04 Hits: 2

Propranolol, a drug that is efficacious against infantile haemangiomas ('strawberry naevi', resembling birthmarks), can also be used to treat cerebral cavernous malformations, a condition characterized by misshapen blood vessels in the brain and elsewhere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210223110404.htm