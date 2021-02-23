Measuring hemoglobin levels with AI microscope, microfluidic chips

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 16:07

A complete blood count can help ascertain the health of a patient and typically includes an estimate of the hemoglobin concentration, which can indicate several conditions, including anemia, polycythemia, and pulmonary fibrosis. Researchers describe a AI-powered imaging-based tool to estimate hemoglobin levels. The setup was developed in conjunction with a microfluidic chip and an AI-powered automated microscope that was designed for deriving the total as well as differential counts of blood cells.

