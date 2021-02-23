The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Measuring hemoglobin levels with AI microscope, microfluidic chips

Category: Environment Hits: 2

A complete blood count can help ascertain the health of a patient and typically includes an estimate of the hemoglobin concentration, which can indicate several conditions, including anemia, polycythemia, and pulmonary fibrosis. Researchers describe a AI-powered imaging-based tool to estimate hemoglobin levels. The setup was developed in conjunction with a microfluidic chip and an AI-powered automated microscope that was designed for deriving the total as well as differential counts of blood cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210223110710.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version