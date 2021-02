Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Rep. Bruce Westerman (Ark.), the new top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, is emphasizing the planting of trees as part of a nature-based approach to climate change, an issue that is likely to be divisive as Democrats and the...

