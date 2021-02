Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Texas’s deregulated electricity market has raised costs to consumers by $28 billion since 2004, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis published Wednesday.The analysis found that consumers purchasing power from the deregulated electricity...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/540271-texass-deregulated-electricity-market-raised-cost-to-consumers-by-28