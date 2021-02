Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 01:22 Hits: 2

Some Texans say they're getting massive electric bills following the winter storm that caused chaos throughout the state this past week.NBC News reports that some Texans are getting bills as high as $10,000, while local ABC News affiliate WFAA in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/539693-texas-households-face-massive-electricity-bills-some-as-high-as-17k