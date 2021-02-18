The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The distribution of vertebrate animals redefines temperate and cold climate regions

Category: Environment Hits: 1

The distribution of vegetation is routinely used to classify climate regions worldwide, yet whether these regions are relevant to other organisms is unknown. Researchers have established climate regions based on vertebrate species' distributions in a new study. They found that while high-energy climate regions are similar across vertebrate and plant groups, there are large differences in temperate and cold climates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210218135814.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version