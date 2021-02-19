The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tuberculosis: New biomarker indicates individual treatment duration

The treatment of tuberculosis (TB) is long and demanding. In particular, in cases of resistant tuberculosis, the WHO generally recommends a standard treatment duration of at least 18 months, as there are no reliable biomarkers for an early termination. Scientists have now succeeded in identifying a biomarker that points to an individual end of therapy based on the activity of 22 genes. In many cases, this probably allows the treatment to be shortened safely.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210219111806.htm

