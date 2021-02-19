The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sweet marine particles resist hungry bacteria

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Rather sweet than salty: In the ocean microalgae produce a lot of sugar during algae blooms. These enormous quantities of algal biomass are normally recycled rapidly by marine bacteria, degradation process that is an important part of the global carbon cycle. Especially sugars have been considered as easily digestible and therefore poor candidates for natural carbon sequestration. Now scientists revealed: There exists a sugar in algae that resists rapid microbial degradation and stores carbon during spring blooms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210219124233.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version