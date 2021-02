Articles

Friday, 19 February 2021

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is planning to hold a hearing on electric grid reliability and resilience after millions were left without power in Texas and elsewhere amid a winter storm. “Chairman Manchin is staying abreast...

