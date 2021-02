Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 08:40 Hits: 4

Mexico's strawberry farms damage soil and are a drain on water. That's why small farmers are shifting towards more sustainable forms of cultivation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexican-strawberry-farmers-go-green/a-56528224?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss