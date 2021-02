Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 19:27 Hits: 2

The gut microbiome is an integral component of the body, but its importance in the human aging process is unclear. Researchers have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated with either healthy or unhealthy aging trajectories, which in turn predict survival in a population of older individuals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210218142758.htm