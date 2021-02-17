The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Do sweat it! Wearable microfluidic sensor to measure lactate concentration in real time

Lactate, a compound present in sweat, is an important biomarker to quantify during exercise. However, available wearable sensors can cause skin irritation, which calls for the use of different materials. In a recent study, scientists have developed a soft and nonirritating microfluidic sensor for the real-time measurement of lactate concentration in sweat. This wearable device will help monitor the state of the body during intense physical exercise or work.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217151031.htm

