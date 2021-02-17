How sessile seahorses managed to speciate and disperse across the world's oceans

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:10 Hits: 4

Seahorses are extremely poor swimmers. Surprisingly, however, they can be found in all of the world´s oceans. On the basis of almost 360 different seahorse genomes, a group of researchers studied how these special fish were able to spread so successfully worldwide. Based on an evolutionary tree of 21 species it was possible to reconstruct the dispersal routes of seahorses worldwide and to explain where and when new species emerged.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217151042.htm