Termite gut microbes could aid biofuel production

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Wheat straw, the dried stalks left over from grain production, is a potential source of biofuels and commodity chemicals. But before straw can be converted to useful products by biorefineries, the polymers that make it up must be broken down into their building blocks. Now, researchers have found that microbes from the guts of certain termite species can help break down lignin, a particularly tough polymer in straw.

