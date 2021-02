Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 01:40 Hits: 5

In structural biology, some molecules are so unusual they can only be captured with a unique set of tools. That's precisely how a team defined how antibodies can recognize a compound called phosphohistidine -- a highly unstable molecule that has been found to play a central role in some forms of cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217204019.htm