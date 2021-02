Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 19:43 Hits: 0

Antibody-based drugs have been authorized for emergency use in COVID-19 patients by the Food and Drug Administration. Researchers have discovered that the ability to interact with other elements of the immune system is an indispensable part of the effectiveness of such antibodies. The findings could help improve the design of the next generation of antibody-based COVID-19 drugs.

