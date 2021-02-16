Out of this world: Photosynthesis measured from space

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 23:58 Hits: 1

In school, we learned that plants use sunlight to synthesize CO2 and water into products like carbohydrates. Now, a research team is finding another use for photosynthesis. By using satellite data to measure plants' CO2 intake and fixation, scientists can generate insights into ecosystem health; specifically, how our agricultural systems will react to an erratic climate and increasingly carbon-filled atmosphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216185858.htm