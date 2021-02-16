The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Out of this world: Photosynthesis measured from space

Category: Environment Hits: 1

In school, we learned that plants use sunlight to synthesize CO2 and water into products like carbohydrates. Now, a research team is finding another use for photosynthesis. By using satellite data to measure plants' CO2 intake and fixation, scientists can generate insights into ecosystem health; specifically, how our agricultural systems will react to an erratic climate and increasingly carbon-filled atmosphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216185858.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version