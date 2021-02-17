Making swimming pools safer by reducing chlorine disinfection byproducts

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 14:10 Hits: 1

Swimming in indoor or outdoor pools is a healthy form of exercise and recreation for many people. However, studies have linked compounds that arise from chlorine disinfection of the pools to respiratory problems, including asthma, in avid swimmers. Now, researchers have found that using a complementary form of disinfection, known as copper-silver ionization (CSI), can decrease disinfection byproducts and cell toxicity of chlorinated swimming pool water.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217091033.htm