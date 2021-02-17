The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Making swimming pools safer by reducing chlorine disinfection byproducts

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Swimming in indoor or outdoor pools is a healthy form of exercise and recreation for many people. However, studies have linked compounds that arise from chlorine disinfection of the pools to respiratory problems, including asthma, in avid swimmers. Now, researchers have found that using a complementary form of disinfection, known as copper-silver ionization (CSI), can decrease disinfection byproducts and cell toxicity of chlorinated swimming pool water.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217091033.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version