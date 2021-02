Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 18:48 Hits: 4

Researchers have developed a new tool for addressing disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) - a blood disorder that proves fatal in many patients. The technology has not yet entered clinical trials, but in vivo studies using rat models and in vitro models using blood from DIC patients highlight the tech's potential.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217134845.htm