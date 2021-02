Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 18:48 Hits: 4

The brain's neural activity is irregular, changing from one moment to the next. To date, this apparent 'noise' has been thought to be due to random natural variations or measurement error. However, researchers have shown that this neural variability may provide a unique window into brain function.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217134848.htm